Baseball: Imamiya, Hawks beat Marines in hard-fought defensive battle

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Hawks shortstop Kenta Imamiya starred on both sides of the ball in Saturday's 3-2 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines. At Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, Imamiya twice robbed the Marines of infield singles with his glove and arm. He doubled and scored one run and then ended the game with a ninth-inning fly double over the drawn-in Marines outfield to plate the winning run. Imamiya's glove work enabled Hawks starter Rei Takahashi to allow just two runs despite walking seven batters over 6-1/3 innings and hitting two more. "I was glad to be able to make some good plays, because it was the ...