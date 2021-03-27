FOCUS: N. Korea keen to cozy up to China for economy by giving up U.S. talks

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea's latest test-firing of ballistic missiles may signal that leader Kim Jong Un would try to rebuild the nation's economy not by gaining concessions from the United States but by deepening ties with China. For China's part, President Xi Jinping could use North Korea as a "bargaining chip" in negotiations with the United States, as the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has struggled to find a clue on how to resolve nuclear tensions on the divided peninsula. With China's implicit permission, North Korea is likely to continue bolstering its military capacity and acceleratin...