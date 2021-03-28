Fukushima tries to update image with new multilingual website

Newsfrom Japan

A new multilingual website has been launched with the aim of updating people's image of Fukushima Prefecture, the area in northeastern Japan that was most affected by the 2011 nuclear accident, the world's worst since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. The "Fukushima Updates" website, available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean, has been set up to reassure people over various concerns they may have -- such as the region's radiation levels and food safety standards -- through the delivery of correct information in the hope that viewers can "update" their perception of the prefecture as bein...