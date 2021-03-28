Soccer: Kumagai sparks Lyon to win over Dijon

Newsfrom Japan

Japan international Saki Kumagai opened the scoring for Lyon in a 3-0 win Saturday over Dijon in the French women's top flight. Kumagai, who played the full match at center-back, found the net in the 25th minute at Dijon's Stadium Poussots. Teammates Catarina Macario and Melvine Malard added goals in the second half. Lyon are currently second in the standings, one point behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. A member of the Nadeshiko Japan side that won the 2011 Women's World Cup, Kumagai did not join the team in leading off the Tokyo Olympic torch relay on Thursday because of travel restrictions...