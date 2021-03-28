Tennis: Nishikori through to 3rd round in Miami

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori overcame early struggles with unforced errors Saturday to advance to the third round of the Miami Open with a 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene. The 39th-ranked Nishikori, who beat Bedene in straight sets at last week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, faced a much sterner challenge against the world No. 59 in Miami. Picking up the pace in the third set, Nishikori closed out the match in 2 hours, 50 minutes to set up a third-round showdown with world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. Former world No. 4 Nishikori entered from the second round in Miami as the...