Baseball: Highly-touted Eagles rookie Hayakawa wins debut

Newsfrom Japan

Takahisa Hayakawa, one of the big prizes in last year's draft, struck out eight over six innings to win his pro debut as the Rakuten Eagles beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 5-0 in the Pacific League on Sunday. The 22-year-old lefty walked two and gave up four hits. After retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced, Hayakawa (1-0) twice escaped bases-loaded jams. With the game still scoreless in the fourth, the Fighters filled the bags on an error and two singles. But Hayakawa struck out Nippon Ham's Nos. 5 and 6 hitters, Yuki Nomura and Taishi Ota, before getting a ground out. "He's a good pitc...