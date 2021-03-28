Tennis: Osaka raises voice against anti-Asian hate crimes

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka objected on her Twitter feed to the recent increase in hate crimes against the Asians in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. "If people loved Asian people as much as they love bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi, matcha etc..." wrote Osaka, who has a Haitian father and a Japanese mother and has lived in the United States since she was three. "Imagine profiting/enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking/diminishing the ethnic group that created it." The first case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Wuhan, central China, in lat...