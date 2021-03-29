Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking rises on Wall Street late last week where sentiment was supported by progress in coronavirus vaccinations in the world's largest economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 247.32 points, or 0.85 percent, from Friday to 29,424.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.26 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,995.42. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.78-79 yen compared with...