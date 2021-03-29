Main events scheduled for Tuesday, March 30
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, March 30: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for February at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for February at 8:30 a.m. -- Japan, Indonesia to hold "two-plus-two" foreign and defense ministerial meeting in Tokyo.