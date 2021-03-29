Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, yen's weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning on Wall Street gains late last week and recent weakness of the yen against the dollar on U.S. economic recovery hopes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 307.87 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday to 29,484.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.30 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,997.46. Gainers were led by service, electric appliance and rubber product issues.