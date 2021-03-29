Monetary easing strengthened through policy adjustment: BOJ summary

Newsfrom Japan

Decisions made at this month's Bank of Japan meeting will strengthen its already aggressive monetary easing policy to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from the gathering showed Monday. At the March 18-19 meeting where a review of its current policy was conducted, the central bank decided to allow long-term interest rates to move up or down by 0.25 percentage point from zero, wider than the previous 0.2 percent, while keeping its "yield curve control" with short-term rates at minus 0.1 percent and guiding long-term rates at around zero percent. "The bank's policy ac...