ANA trials COVID digital health passport at Tokyo airport

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. on Monday conducted Japan's first trial of the "CommonPass" app indicating a traveler's COVID-19 status at Tokyo's Haneda airport as part of efforts by the global travel industry to make cross-border travel easier and safer. The app, one of a number of digital health passports being trialed around the world to allow airlines and authorities to expedite immigration procedures at airports, is backed by the World Economic Forum. It certifies both coronavirus test results and vaccination status. The Commons Project Foundation, the developer of CommonPass, said it aims to lau...