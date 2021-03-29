Japan mulls ending support for exporting coal-fired power plants

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering ending state support to build coal-fired power plants abroad in line with international efforts to curb global warming, government sources said Monday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could announce the move as early as an April 22-23 virtual summit on climate change hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, the sources said. Coal can be an attractive form of power generation for developing countries because of its low cost, but produces more carbon dioxide than natural gas or renewables such as solar and wind. Japan has been criticized for continuing to give state support to expo...