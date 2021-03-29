Lawmaker Akimoto pleads not guilty over casino graft scandal

Newsfrom Japan

A lawmaker accused of receiving bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that aimed to enter Japan's nascent casino market pleaded not guilty Monday in the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court. Lower house member Tsukasa Akimoto has been indicted for receiving bribes worth 7.6 million yen ($69,000) from the operator 500.com Ltd. between September 2017 and February 2018, including having his travel expenses to China and Hokkaido covered. Akimoto, 49, has also been indicted on a charge of offering money to two former advisors to 500.com in exchange for false court testimony favo...