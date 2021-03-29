Japan eyes setting up site to recycle rare metals

Newsfrom Japan

The industry ministry plans to set up a site in Japan to recycle rare metals procured in and out of the country, as demand for such materials is set to grow for use in electric vehicles, ministry sources said Monday. The plan is also intended to reduce the nation's heavy reliance on foreign countries for its procurement of rare metals. China, for example, accounts for more than 60 percent of Japan's rare earth imports. The development comes as the global race to procure the materials used in facilities to generate renewable electricity and batteries could further intensify amid moves to decarb...