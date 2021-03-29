Tokyo stocks end up as investors move to earn year-end dividends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday as investors flocked to a wide range of issues to secure rights for a year-end dividend payout on the deadline, while reports about a possible U.S. hedge fund default capped the advance. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 207.82 points, or 0.71 percent, from Friday at 29,384.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.18 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 1,993.34. Gainers were led by retail, rubber product and machinery issues.