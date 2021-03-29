Kao to sell prestige cosmetics at duty-free shop in China's Hainan

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese consumer goods maker Kao Corp. will start selling high-end cosmetics products at a duty-free shop in Hainan, China's southernmost island province, on April 1 in a bid to cater to growing needs in the country's tax-free market. Kao will introduce its prestigious cosmetics brands "SENSAI" and "est" at a selling space of 40 square meters in the shopping complex, one of the three duty-free shops opened in the province's resort city of Sanya at the end of last year, the company said last Thursday. Among cosmetics for sale at the shop is "est Biomimesis Veil," a skin care product draw...