Osaka launches campaign to make it new financial center in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Officials and business leaders in Osaka Prefecture set up a 30-member group Monday to promote the western Japan city as a new international financial center in Asia. The move comes in line with the central government's efforts to boost Japan's standing in global finance at a time when China's imposition last year of a national security law and tightening of its grip on Hong Kong sparked concerns about the semiautonomous territory's status as a major financial center. Osaka joins Tokyo and Fukuoka as among prefectures to which the central government aims to bring capital, financial institutions...