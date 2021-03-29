Container ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloats, still stuck

Newsfrom Japan

A massive container ship that has been wedged in the Suez Canal in northeastern Egypt has partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority said Monday, giving some hopes to break the impasse in the crucial international waterway after almost a week. The stern of the 400-meter-long Ever Given "has moved 100 meters," a source related to rescue efforts has said, while online information shows the vessel changed its position, opening some space in the canal. But it remains unknown when the ship, blocking one of the world's heaviest shipping lanes since Tuesday, will be completely freed. The authority...