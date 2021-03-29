China strengthens entry restrictions from Myanmar after military coup

Newsfrom Japan

China has been strengthening entry restrictions into the country from Myanmar, sources familiar with the matter told Kyodo News Monday, as political confusion has been increasing in the Southeast Asian nation following February's coup. Chinese authorities have started to prohibit Myanmar people from staying at hotels and sometimes detained them, the sources said, highlighting Beijing's concern that the social turmoil in the neighbor will spill over to the country. The Chinese Communist-led government has refrained from condemning Myanmar's military coup, unlike Japan, the United States and the...