Soccer: Superb Japan down Argentina 3-0 in 2nd U-24 friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Tokyo Olympic hopefuls struck back against their Argentine counterparts with an emphatic 3-0 win on Monday, three days after losing the first of their two under-24 friendlies 1-0. Late call-up Daichi Hayashi buried the opener on the stroke of halftime before captain Ko Itakura headed home two corners in the second half in an all-round display from the hosts at Kitakyushu Stadium in southwestern Fukuoka Prefecture Japan made nine changes from their defeat on Friday in Tokyo with only two players retaining their berths, Takefusa Kubo in his No. 10 role and Itakura moving up into a two-ma...