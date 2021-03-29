URGENT: U.S. suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until return of democratic gov't
The United States on Monday announced the suspension of all trade engagement with Myanmar following the military's Feb. 1 coup and its violent repression of pro-democracy protests. The measure will remain in effect until the return of a democratically elected government, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said.