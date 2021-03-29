Japan gov't employees party till midnight despite virus restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

A group of Japanese health ministry officials partied at a restaurant in Tokyo until around midnight while the metropolitan government's request was in place for eateries to shorten business hours to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a ministry official revealed Monday. The alleged "farewell" dinner party on March 24 was attended by 23 employees from the Health and Welfare Bureau for the Elderly. Division chiefs were also present at the party held in the capital's glitzy Ginza district, according to the official who expressed remorse for the event. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare i...