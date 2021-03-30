Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday on ex-dividend selling but sentiment was supported by overnight gains in the Dow index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 9.73 points, or 0.03 percent, from Monday to 29,374.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 18.47 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,974.87. Decliners were led by insurance, bank and construction issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.84-85 yen compared with 109.78-88 yen in New York and 109.65-66 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was...