Japan's Noguchi to return to Earth on April 28 aboard SpaceX ship

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and three U.S. astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station aboard the commercially developed SpaceX Crew Dragon ship will return to Earth on April 28, NASA said Monday. The four members of the Crew-1 mission, also including Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, have been staying on the ISS since November, following the space ship's successful second manned flight to the orbiting laboratory. It was also the ship's first journey with a Japanese astronaut. Another Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch to the ISS no earlier than Ap...