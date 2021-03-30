FEATURE: U.S.-Japan brewers' "Sake Dialogue" forging taste for collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

A "Sake Dialogue" featuring long-established Japanese breweries and those emerging in the United States recently brought about discussions on cross-border information-sharing, cooperation and innovation to spread the word of Japan's most famous alcoholic export. The nearly 90-minute talk, whose participants included three sake brewers on each side of the Pacific, was organized by the Sake Brewers Association of North America in Washington, and the Embassy of Japan in the United States, in late February. On the Japanese side, the Miyagi, Fukushima and Nagano prefecture breweries -- all in exist...