Tokyo stocks fall slightly in morning on ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning as investors sold shares of companies with business years ending this month after securing rights for dividend payments. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 15.36 points, or 0.05 percent, from Monday to 29,369.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.13 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,972.21. Decliners were led by insurance, pulp and paper, and electric power and gas issues.