Japan to reach deal with Indonesia on defense equipment exports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Indonesia are expected to agree Tuesday on a deal enabling exports of Japanese-made defense equipment to the Southeast Asian country, a government official said, as the two countries try to boost cooperation amid China's rising assertiveness in regional waters. The accord on the transfer of defense equipment and technology is set to be agreed in principle when foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia meet in Tokyo in the late afternoon. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he hopes the envisaged pact will be the "foundation of further security cooperation between the two co...