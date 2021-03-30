Toyota's Feb. auto output rises 6.8% on brisk sales in China

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its global production in February rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 668,001 units, propelled by brisk auto sales in China. The Japanese auto giant saw its worldwide output increase for the sixth consecutive month as it continued to recover from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But Toyota's domestic production fell 7.5 percent from the previous year to 244,048 units after a parts supplier was hit by a strong earthquake that struck northeastern Japan in the reporting month, causing some of the automaker's plants to halt. Its global sales in Febr...