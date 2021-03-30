Tokyo stocks end mixed on U.S. recovery hopes, ex-dividend selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday as buying on U.S. economic recovery expectations with progress in vaccine rollouts was offset by ex-dividend selling, while overall trading was cautious after financials sank the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 48.18 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 29,432.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.48 points, or 0.78 percent, lower at 1,977.86. Gainers were led by air transportation and rubber product issues, while insurance and electric power and gas issues led decliners.