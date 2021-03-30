BOJ chief says cutting rates "nimble, effective" easing option

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday that cutting interest rates would be a "nimble and effective" monetary easing option following a recent review aimed at making the current policy framework sustainable in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's economic activities and prices are expected to remain under downward pressure for an extended period and the central bank will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary, Kuroda told an event hosted by Kyodo News. The BOJ carried out an assessment of its policy tools at its March 18-19 meeting as the pandemic h...