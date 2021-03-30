Ship's owner to handle Suez Canal blockage in line with int'l law

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese company that owns a massive container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal said Tuesday it will handle the accident "in accordance with international law," a day after the vessel was dislodged and traffic in the vital international waterway resumed after nearly a week. Asked about what to do with a possible compensation payout involving the Panama-flagged ship, an official of ship-leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. told Kyodo News, "We cannot comment on the matter as we have not heard anything in detail yet." The company, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, will try to examin...