Fire-hit Renesas expects to resume full-scale chip output in June

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday full-scale semiconductor production at one of its plants hit by a fire earlier this month could resume in June. Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said in an online press conference the company aims to partially resume production at the Naka plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, in late April, but it will take up to two months to bring its output to the level before the fire. The March 19 fire has fueled concern amid a global shortage of semiconductors, especially those for vehicles. Renesas was the world's lea...