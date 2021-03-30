M'bishi UFJ unit sees possible $300 mil. loss from U.S. transactions

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.'s brokerage unit said Tuesday it could post a loss of $300 million as a result of its British subsidiary's transactions with a client in the United States. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., a wholly owned unit of the Japanese financial conglomerate, said in a statement an "event" that occurred on Friday may lead to a potential loss, saying it is "evaluating the extent of the potential loss." The brokerage said the expected loss does not have any material impact on its business capability or financial soundness. On Monday, Japanese brokerage giant Nomur...