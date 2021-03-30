Climate-related disclosures mulled in Tokyo bourse guideline revision

Newsfrom Japan

Companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be encouraged to disclose business risks related to future climate change in a revision to the bourse's corporate governance code currently under consideration, the Japanese financial regulators said Tuesday. The move by Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. and the Financial Services Agency comes as investors are becoming increasingly conscious about the impact of global warming, such as abnormal weather and natural disasters, on a company's future viability. With environmental awareness on the rise, some companies have already begun to disclose estimates...