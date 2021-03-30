Palau leader vows not to yield to China over Taiwan during visit

Newsfrom Japan

Palau President Surangel Whipps said during a trip to Taiwan this week that the Pacific island nation will not yield to Chinese pressure to switch its diplomatic relations from the self-ruled island. In an unusual move, Whipps has been accompanied by the U.S. ambassador to Palau during the five-day trip from Sunday -- reflecting the U.S. government's continuing commitment to deepening ties with Taiwan under President Job Biden. On Tuesday, the governments of the United States, Taiwan and Palau agreed to further strengthen their partnerships in a move aimed at China. At a news conference in Tai...