Baseball: Carp's Morishita tames Tigers to 1st defeat of season

Newsfrom Japan

Masato Morishita threw six shutout innings as the Hiroshima Carp won 1-0 to end the Hanshin Tigers' perfect start to the season on Tuesday in the Central League. Morishita (1-0), who went 10-3 with a 1.91 ERA to win CL Rookie of the Year last season, kept in-form Hanshin batting order at bay, allowing just one single in the fourth inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in a 100-pitch effort at Mazda Stadium. Ryosuke Kikuchi's sixth-inning RBI single made the difference after Ernesto Mejia opened the frame with a pinch-hit single off Yuki Nishi (0-1). Following a sacrifice b...