Soccer: Japan resume World Cup qualifying with big win over Mongolia

Japan resumed their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in resounding fashion Tuesday, thrashing Mongolia 14-0 following a hat-trick from Yuya Osako and goals from seven other Samurai Blue players. Kyogo Furuhashi and debutant Sho Inagaki each finished with a brace after netting their maiden international goals, while Junya Ito also found the net twice. The clash behind closed doors at Fukuda Denshi Arena in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo was Japan's first Asian qualifying match since November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic brought international soccer to a standstill. Fresh off a 3-0 frien...