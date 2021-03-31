Japan's industrial output falls 2.1% on month in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in February fell 2.1 percent from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.7 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 4.3 percent rise in January. The index of industrial shipments decreased 1.5 percent to 94.4 while that of inventories fell 1.0 percent to 94.3. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to fall 1.9 percent in March and jump 9.3 percent in A...