Tokyo stocks open lower on falls in U.S. shares

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street where concerns grew over the recent uptick in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 246.02 points, or 0.84 percent, from Tuesday to 29,186.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,963.65. Decliners were led by bank, pulp and paper, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.31-32 yen compared with 110.30-40 yen in New York and 110.22-2...