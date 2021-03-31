Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid wariness of rising U.S. debt yields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as investor cautiousness grew about an uptick in long-term U.S. Treasury yields that dragged down major U.S. stock indexes overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 232.49 points, or 0.79 percent, from Tuesday to 29,200.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.76 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,965.10. Decliners were led by bank, mining and marine transportation issues.