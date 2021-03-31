Universal Studios Japan marks 20th anniversary amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka marked its 20th anniversary Wednesday, but without any large-scale events to celebrate the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film-themed entertainment complex has grown into one of Japan's major tourist magnets. But a huge drop-off in the number of foreign visitors due to limits on entry to Japan to prevent the spread of the virus continues to weigh on its revenues. Under the slogan of "No Limit!" to commemorate the anniversary, the amusement park has been holding dance events featuring characters from the popular U.S. television...