Basketball: Wizards' Hachimura ties career high with 30 points in loss

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points, while Russell Westbrook notched a 22-point triple-double, but it was not enough to deliver a win for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, as they fell 114-104 at home to the Charlotte Hornets. Shooting 12-for-25 from the floor, Hachimura led all scorers in 40 minutes for the Wizards, who were missing injured All-Star guard Bradley Beal for a second straight game. "I was able to play with aggression from start to end," said the 23-year-old Hachimura, who set his career high against the Los Angeles Clippers last season. "It was the second night of...