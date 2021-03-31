Owner of Asuka II mulls building Japan's largest luxury cruise ship

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese shipping and logistics firm NYK Line is planning to build the largest Japanese cruise ship, aiming for completion in 2025 to meet an expected post-pandemic recovery in travel demand, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. NYK Line, which owns the Asuka II luxury ship built in 1990, is expected to secure 71 billion yen ($640 million), mainly via syndicated loans from 30 banks, to fund the construction, the sources said. The new cruise ship will likely weigh between 50,000 tons and 100,000 tons, larger than the 50,444-ton Asuka II with a capacity of 870 passengers, while being eco-...