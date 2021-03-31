Fujifilm chairman Komori to step down after 21 years at helm

Newsfrom Japan

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Wednesday its Chairman and CEO Shigetaka Komori will step down in June after leading the company for 21 years. Komori, who became president of the firm in 2000, has expanded the business to encompass health care products, including endoscopes, and pharmaceuticals. The shift helped the company diversify so it could survive the market's move away from its core photographic material products. Fujifilm Holdings President Kenji Sukeno will replace Komori as chairman, while director Teiichi Goto will assume the posts of CEO and president upon approval at a general shareh...