Tokyo stocks end lower amid wariness of rising U.S. debt yields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, the final trading day of fiscal 2020, as investor cautiousness grew about an uptick in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 253.90 points, or 0.86 percent, from Tuesday at 29,178.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.86 points, or 1.21 percent, lower at 1,954.00. Decliners were led by bank, rubber product and consumer credit issues.