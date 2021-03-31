Terumo begins production of 7-shot syringe for COVID-19 vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese medical equipment maker Terumo Corp. on Wednesday began production of syringes that can yield seven shots per vial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. The new syringe has a 16 millimeter-long needle, 3 mm longer than the company's conventional product, as intramuscular shots are necessary for COVID-19 vaccines. It has less dead space, meaning that less fluid is left after a shot, according to Terumo. The company plans to manufacture about 20 million syringes in fiscal 2021 from April at its factory in Yamanashi Prefecture near Tokyo. In early Mar...