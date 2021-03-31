Baseball: Eagles fly past Marines on strength of Norimoto, bullpen

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Norimoto allowed a run over 6-1/3 innings and the Rakuten Eagles' bullpen secured him the win in a 2-1 Pacific League victory over the Lotte Marines on Wednesday. With the Eagles leading 2-1 in the seventh at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium, rookie lefty Yuki Watanabe inherited runners on second and third with one out in relief of Norimoto. The rookie got lucky with the infield playing in. Former batting champ Katsuya Kakunaka drilled a liner to second baseman Hideto Asamura for the second out before a routine grounder ended the inning. Norimoto (1-0) and Marines starter Daiki Iwashita (0...