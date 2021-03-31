Soccer: J-League to study virus countermeasures at match venue

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League said Wednesday it will investigate the effectiveness of countermeasures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at match venues during this weekend's first-division clash between Nagoya Grampus and FC Tokyo at Toyota Stadium. As part of the study, it will allow up to 20,000 spectators, up from the current cap of 10,000, inside the 45,000-seat stadium in Aichi Prefecture for Saturday's match. In collaboration with partners including the telecom giant NTT group and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, the league will study the rate of mask usage by spe...