Foreign tourists spend record low in Japan in 2020 due to pandemic

Foreign tourists in Japan spent 744.6 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the lowest since the survey began in 2010, as the coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions on entry into the country, a government estimate showed Wednesday. The spending dropped 84.5 percent from 2019, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. The result was well below the government's pre-pandemic target of 8 trillion yen, signaling economic fallout from the health crisis and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for summer 2020. The agency earlier said the number of foreigners v...